At Debate, Clinton Calls Out Trump For Calling Women "Pigs, Slobs, And Dogs"

After Trump questioned her "look" and "stamina," Clinton ended the debate by slamming his comments on women.

For nearly all 90 minutes of Monday's debate, it didn't seem like Hillary Clinton, the first female nominee of a major political party engaging in her first presidential debate, would have the chance to reference gender. But in his second-to-last question of the night, Lester Holt asked Donald Trump about his comments that Clinton "doesn't have a presidential look."

"She doesn’t have the look,” Trump responded. "She doesn’t have the stamina. I said that she doesn’t have the stamina and I don’t believe she has the stamina.”

Clinton was ready for the question. "Well, as soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a cease-fire, a release of dissidents, an opening of new opportunities and nations around the world — or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee — he can talk to me about stamina,” she said.

"He tried to switch from looks to stamina,” Clinton continued. "This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs, and dogs."

Last week, Clinton campaign released a 30-second ad making a similar point. It shows 10 young women looking at themselves in mirrors as Trump's musings on women's bodies play in the background: "I'd look her right in that fat ugly face of hers ... She's a slob ... She ate like a pig ... A person who's flat-chested is very hard to be a 10 ... Does she have a good body? No. Does she have a fat [bleep]? Absolutely."

Since Friday, the ad has been played on YouTube nearly 4.5 million times.