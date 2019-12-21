Opinion: 24 Great Local News Stories From 2019

A new generation of nonprofit newsrooms are working to rebuild journalism that serves the public interest. In Colorado, reporting by the Colorado Independent about the use of solitary confinement in immigration detention centers run by a private-prison company sparked a state investigation. In Tennessee, MLK50 reported on aggressive debt collection efforts by a local nonprofit hospital; after the story ran, the hospital agreed to erase the debt of more than 6,500 patients. In Puerto Rico, Centro de Periodismo Investigativo revealed corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of government, sparking unprecedented protests and their governor’s resignation.

The growing impact of nonprofit news is critical because around the country at least 1,300 communities have lost their local commercial newspapers, and many more are served by newsrooms half the size they once were. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics newsrooms are shrinking faster that coal mining, fishing and steel production. When communities lose local news they lose access to critical local information, they lose a watchdog that holds local leaders accountable, and they lose a forum for civil debate and discussion.

In 2019, local reporting and investigative journalism by nonprofit newsrooms has saved lives, revealed corruption, and sparked meaningful change. The Institute of Nonprofit News has collected more than 100 examples of powerful reporting that addresses urgent issues facing our communities and our nation. I highlight 24 of them below, with descriptions lightly edited for length and clarity.

This kind of reporting is urgent. It serves communities and changes lives, and now more than ever we all have a role to play in its future. That's why I work with NewsMatch.org, which helps readers find and support the non-profit newsrooms covering the issues and communities they care about.

Here's 24 great stories that came out of the nearly 200 nonprofit newsrooms that are part of NewsMatch. If you see something here that you think is worth supporting, you can join our end-of-year fundraising campaign — all dollars donated between now and Dec. 31 will be doubled.

Covering Criminal Justice

Carolina Public Press led a statewide investigative collaboration with ten other media partners examining the low rate of convictions for sexual assaults. CPP analyzed more than four years of statewide court data and held forums around the state. As a result North Carolina unanimously passed sweeping sexual assault reforms that closed decades-old legal loopholes in how the state defined and prosecuted rape.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting revealed that many defendants who have assets seized in the Louisville justice system lose their money even when cases are dropped. KyCIR tracked how 17 law-enforcement agencies in Kentucky spent $3.7 million in seized money including buying a sniper rifle, a vacuum, gym equipment and even a lunch at Hooters.

Injustice Watch exposed troubling Facebook posts by people working in law enforcement in eight cities across the country. The report was co-published on BuzzFeed News and continues to have enormous impact, including resignations, official discipline, officer retraining and reviews by prosecutors.

BirminghamWatch shined a light on longstanding deficiencies in the Etowah County Detention Center, a jail with documented issues of crowding, inadequate health care, insufficient food supply and poor sanitation.