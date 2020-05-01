Here's What Everyone Is Baking At Home Around The World! Plus, A Quarantine Love Story

From the stories making headlines to what’s trending in pop culture, catch up on everything you might have missed this week. Watch new episodes of Did You See This? weekdays on Facebook Watch.

An update to that viral quarantine drone date...

We caught up with Jeremy Cohen about the videos of his experience trying to go on dates with his neighbor from quarantine. Cohen has used everything from a drone to a giant bubble to try to make it work while social distancing, and he’s not out of ideas yet!

“We’ve been on four dates now. I have my idea for our next date and it’s really different than all the other dates we’ve done so far,” Cohen said. “Once quarantine is lifted we have plans to just go on a normal date — maybe just a bar to talk about all of this. It will be nice to hang out in person without a bubble in between us.”