Did You See This Pancake Cereal? Plus, Guy Fieri And Bill Murray Face Off For Charity!

From the stories making headlines to what’s trending in pop culture, catch up on everything you might have missed this week. Watch new episodes of Did You See This? weekdays on Facebook Watch. Tiny pancake cereal is the must-have quarantine treat! Videos of people enjoying bowls of the miniature breakfast food took TikTok by storm with over 10 million views. “I had no idea it was going to be this big. I didn’t really think it was that good of an idea,” Sydney Melhoff, the originator of the trend, told Did You See This? “But I’m really happy that everyone is enjoying it.”



Guy Fieri vs. Bill Murray over...nachos? Yes, the two celebs will battle it out in a nacho cook-off to benefit restaurant workers struggling during the ongoing pandemic, with Terry Crews and Shaquille O’Neal judging the results! “Here’s what makes good nachos: cheese on every single chip,” comedian Michael Cruz Kayne joked. “If I go to your nachos and I find a chip at the bottom with no cheese on it? Your nachos suck!”

Jesse McCartney and Austin Mahone are celebrating the class of 2020! The class of 2020 isn’t spending their graduation how they would have imagined, but the two singers are the latest celebs to try to make sure it’s still a memorable celebration of their hard work. “Moving forward, this will be a blip in your memory,” McCartney explained. “It's all about the future and what it holds for you. And it all starts with graduating high school. So congratulations.”

Have you made frog bread yet? Baking bread has been a popular quarantine hobby, but the viral frog bread trend is a bit more exciting than your boring old sourdough! “I think it’s great to see people making frog bread,” said Floyd Mann, who created the original frog bread back in 2005. “I love seeing new bakers. People are having a blast with it and I think that’s fantastic to see people just having a great time.”

Which Zoom personality are you? We’re spending more time than ever on video chat these days and we can definitely relate to this breakdown of everyone’s different Zoom personalities! “He pretty much got them all but he missed one,” comedian Eva Evans joked. “The one who is way too close to the camera.”