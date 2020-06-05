A Mom Explained Why She Took Her 2-Year-Old Daughter To Protest

Watch more episodes of Did You See This? on Facebook Watch.

Should you take your kids to protests?

As parents across the country grapple with how to discuss police brutality and racism with their children, one mom explained why she thought it was important to bring her 2-year-old daughter with her to protest.

“How can I just allow her to watch from the windows and not actually be there and see it for herself?” Suzette Kennedy said, explaining why she brought her daughter, Madison, to a protest in Brooklyn. “Show your kids how to fight for what you want.”