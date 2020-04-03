Here’s What We’re Cooking In Quarantine! Plus, Which Actor Should Play Joe Exotic?

Catch up on all the stories we can't stop talking about from Did You See This?

From the stories making headlines to what’s trending in pop culture, catch up on everything you might have missed this week. Watch new episodes of Did You See This? weekdays on Facebook Watch What have you cooked at home during quarantine? Plenty of people are attempting to make the viral whipped dalgona coffee and search trends show an uptick in people looking for bread recipes! “I didn’t drink coffee before and I don’t want to be more awake now,” comedian Michael Cruz Kayne joked.

Here’s how you can donate pizza to local health care workers! The Pizza vs. Pandemic campaign has raised over $200,000 and coordinated with local pizzerias to deliver 3,000 pies to the hungry health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. “I think that for every pizza that we order at home, we should be donating to this charity,” comedian Anna Roisman said. “Which is why I’m ordering three pizzas a day.”

Here's how comedians are stepping up to help comedy club staff! Mike Birbiglia, Roy Wood Jr., and other comedians are working out new material on Instagram Live! They’re hoping to raise money for comedy club staff who are out of work during the pandemic through their new Tip Your Waitstaff site. “My message to the comedians that have lost gigs: I think the mountain got a little more steep, but when you made the decision to be an entertainer, you already knew it was gonna be a climb,” Wood Jr. told Did You See This? “You're already built for this. Keep going.”

Who should play Joe Exotic in the Tiger King dramatic series? Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin in the upcoming dramatic miniseries about Joe Exotic! The role of Joe Exotic is yet to be cast, but Dax Sheppard and Edward Norton are both publicly vying for the job! “I think Matthew McConaughey would do a great job playing Joe Exotic because Matthew can definitely tap into his crazy side,” comedian Eva Evans said.

Nine things you still aren’t doing while stuck at home... Everyone is spending more time at home these days, but be honest, you’re probably still putting off some household chores! Here’s some of the things we’ll get around to doing in quarantine...eventually. “I haven't answered a single professional email,” comedian Charlie Bardey joked. “I don't have to answer email in a pandemic, that’s too much to ask!”