Did You See These Makeup Illusions? Plus, Don’t Freak Out About Those Strawberry Bugs

These makeup illusions are mind blowing! Mimi Choi has racked up over 1.2 million followers on Instagram for using makeup to bring these incredible illusions to life. “I love makeup and I love food. And why not combine the both,” she said. “And I think it's really important that we incorporate humor and fun in our art."

Your strawberries may have tiny worms in them... The gross TikTok trend has gone viral, but don’t freak out — they’re totally harmless! “Look, I’ve eaten many a berry and I’m right here, healthy,” comedian Devon Walker joked. “Well, I’m not healthy, but I am alive technically.”

How do you eat in a restaurant while wearing a mask? Restaurants are starting to open up again and one TikTok user hilariously envisioned what it might be like to dine in while wearing a mask! “You look ridiculous trying to eat with a mask on,” comedian Monroe Martin said. “Stay at home! Eat a bowl of Apple Jacks or something!”

This dad found an adorable way to use a smart doorbell! When Emily Brand’s dad found out she was using the family’s smart doorbell to check in on them while she’s away at school, he started using it to leave her mundane, funny, and heartwarming messages. “I am really happy that people found joy out of it just like I did and that it made people smile,” she said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars think this year’s Pride is more important than ever Jujubee, Mayhem Miller, and Derrick Barry joined Did You See This? to share how they think Pride intersects with the Black Lives Matter movement. “It's civil rights. It's just people just asking for the same rights as everybody else,” Jujubee said. “And I think this month especially is very powerful and strong. Because we all know how Stonewall started, and that was with Black trans women.”.