This bookstore wants to change the world by giving books to kids Chicago’s Semicolon Bookstore has raised over $120,000 for an initiative to clear the shelves of their store and put books in the hands of children in the area. “If I put it in your hand for free and give you the dignity of knowing that you now own books, your life can be better and you can change the world,” owner Danielle Mullen said.

This TikTok challenge will help you check your privilege Kenya Bundy’s twist on the popular TikTok “put a finger down” challenge is opening eyes across the platform. “I feel like we have all been carrying a blind eye to the situation in our country for a long time,” Bundy explained. “I figured it was about time to open up the platform and really start talking to one another.”

Why this woman rode a horse to a Black Lives Matter protest... Upset with seeing a focus on destruction instead of peaceful protests, Brianna Noble set out to do what she could to change the narrative. “I thought maybe taking my horse to the protest would give the media something to look at,” Noble said.

Protests aren’t just happening in big cities! BuzzFeed News senior culture reporter Anne Helen Petersen shined a spotlight on the smaller, but equally important, protests taking place in all 50 states. “A lot of the national coverage is really focused on these big protests,” she explained. “But I think sometimes maybe if you are only following what’s happening via major news stories, that these smaller protests and just how prevalent they are gets lost.”

The Black Lives Matter movement is spreading around the world Recent protests against police brutality aren’t just happening in the United States. Demonstrations have taken place in England, New Zealand, Mexico, and more countries in recent weeks. “I think it just goes to show you that America, whether you like it or not, is a global leader and everybody's watching,” Fumi Abe said.