We Went To Times Square To See How Popular Pokémon Go Really Is
A highly scientific (not at all scientific) study of Pokémon Go's popularity.
We all know Pokémon Go is a massive hit, with millions of players worldwide. But how many people are REALLY playing it? During the height of Pokémania, we ventured to New York's Times Square with that question in mind. But first, we stopped by our local park to get a sense of why the game is so dang popular in the first place.
Enjoy!
Results:
During our rigorously scientific flash survey, we found that 40 out of 108 people with their phones out were playing Pokémon Go. That's 37%!
BoNkErS!!!!!!!!!
