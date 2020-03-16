Want To Get Screened For Coronavirus By Verily? You’ll Need A Google Account For That

Coronavirus screenings for Google account holders only? Yes, if you want to use Verily, the search giant’s new COVID-19 testing portal — touted as a major part of the nation’s response to the pandemic by President Trump.



A Google account is a prerequisite to use the site, which provides medical information and directs qualifying users to testing locations in several California counties. It’s a requirement that alarmed privacy advocates, the latest stumbling block in Verily’s bizarre and troubled rollout.

“I am very concerned that Google is requiring the use of a Google account to obtain access to public health information,” Marc Rotenberg, president and executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center told BuzzFeed News. “It creates an obvious risk of tracking users. Google should not operate as a gatekeeper for critical public health information.”

Google did not return a request for comment.

Verily asks users screening questions, like their age and whether they have symptoms, and then directs users who might be sick to in-person testing sites. According to the Verily FAQ section, the company requires users to sign up for a Google account to collect answers to the survey, schedule testing, and deliver results — though it does not say why a Google account is needed. The site specifies that Verily will never connect the personal data generated by the COVID-19 screening to user data stored in other Google products without first receiving “explicit permission.”