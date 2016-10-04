This Saudi Teen Is Probably Behind The Hacks Of Dozens Of Tech CEOs And Celebrities

Over the past six months, the hacking group OurMine has attacked the social media accounts of some of the biggest names in tech, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Lacking a clear raison detre — OurMine has variously claimed to be raising awareness of security problems and to be charging for its security services — the group has nevertheless established themselves as a nuisance to dozens of tech luminaries and celebrities.

And while OurMine comprises an unknown number of hackers, BuzzFeed News can confirm that one of the OurMine crew is likely a young man living in Saudi Arabia who goes by the name "Ahmad Makki" on social media.

A screenshot provided to BuzzFeed News shows an August 12 Snapchat email notification, sent to "0ahmadmakki0@gmail.com," of a phone number reset for an account belonging to "snapuldouz." That account belongs to Uldouz Wallace, an actress and model with a huge following on Instagram and YouTube. The same day, Wallace tweeted that OurMine hacked her Snapchat and Twitter accounts. By publicly announcing their hacks and sometimes posing as benevolent researchers, OurMine has annoyed many in the hacking and cybersecurity worlds, and Makki's name has repeatedly come up in doxxes by rival hacking groups. But this screenshot is the first hard proof of his participation in OurMine.