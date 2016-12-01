Tech Industry Trade Group Reverses Position To Fall In Line Behind Trump

After a very brief flirtation with the Democratic Party, the technology trade group that puts on CES has embraced President-elect Trump.

The Consumer Technology Association is a venerable, 92-year-old trade group that puts on the Consumer Electronics Show, the annual product extravaganza in Los Vegas that draws hundreds of thousands of attendees. The association of more than 2,200 corporations — and its president and CEO, Gary Shapiro — tends to give money to the traditional American party of big business, as you might expect.

Yet this summer, as then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump blasted tech-friendly trade deals like the TPP on the campaign trail, the CTA switched gears. Shapiro – who described Trump as "unqualified" — and his organization enjoyed a months-long flirtation with the Democratic Party and its nominee, Hillary Clinton.

But in the weeks since the election, Shapiro and others within the CTA have now twisted like a pretzel, publicly and repeatedly expressing optimism about the coming Trump administration — even if no one yet knows what his tech policies will look like, or how they'll shape the industry, other than to shake it up.

"We are in the innovation world," Shapiro told Buzzfeed News. "We adapt to change. That’s what we do. We’re tech ninjas. That means things change and you adapt."

But there's adapting, and there's adapting as quickly as the CTA has: The organization sent out a congratulations to Trump before Clinton had even given her concession speech. That may be keeping a finger to the wind, or it may, according to Berin Szoka, president of the libertarian think tank TechFreedom, be a sign that the organization feels it is obligated to help mold Trump's inchoate tech platform.

"From their perspective, there's no adult supervision," Szoka said. "They're trying to play that role. They want to be at the table, and they're terrified of what would happen if this were left up to a strong anti-Silicon Valley contingent in the new administration."

Whatever the reason, for Shapiro and the CTA, it's been a quick journey from a Republican to a Democrat and back again. Over the years, Shapiro has donated to mainstream Republicans such as Paul Ryan, Darrell Issa, and Roy Blunt. And the CTA's political action committee, to which Shapiro has given some $50,000, financially supported John McCain in 2008, Mitt Romney in 2012, and Marco Rubio in the Republic primary in 2016.