Police Are Seeking A Man Who Allegedly Trashed A California Synagogue

City of Beverly Hills Police are looking for a man who allegedly vandalized a local synagogue late Friday night, ransacking the interior and destroying religious relics, according to a press release.



The vandalism, which was discovered at Nessah Synagogue Saturday morning, is being investigated as a hate crime.

“This cowardly attack hits at the heart of who we are as a community,” Beverly Hills mayor John Mirisch wrote in a statement. “It is not just an attack on the Jewish Community of Beverly Hills; it’s an attack on all of us."

The police said the suspect is white, between 20 and 25 years old, and was thought to have committed several other acts of vandalism nearby before entering the synagogue.

Police say the man "damaged several Jewish relics," but the Torah scrolls were unharmed. They added that the suspect distributed "brochures and materials throughout the interior" but didn't specify what was on them.

Founded in 1980 by the son of the former Chief Rabbi of Iran, Nessah is an Orthodox synagogue for Iranian-American Jews.

A 2011 story in Tablet described Nessah as a community center for Los Angeles area's large Iranian-American Jewish population.