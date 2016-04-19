BuzzFeed News

New Magic Leap Video Reveals Practical Uses, Jellyfish

The secretive augmented reality company starts to show its hand.

By Joseph Bernstein

Posted on April 19, 2016, at 10:28 a.m. ET

Magic Leap, the secretive, augmented reality startup that has raised more than a billion dollars from some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley and is known for very neat demos, today released a new video depicting its tech in action. The two-minute, first-person clip ("shot directly through Magic Leap technology") shows a user projecting email, productivity software, online shopping, and a child's presentation about Mount Everest on to the physical environment of his or her room. The video ends with a bloom of pink jellyfish flying across the room, for undisclosed reasons.

