New Magic Leap Video Reveals Practical Uses, Jellyfish
The secretive augmented reality company starts to show its hand.
Magic Leap, the secretive, augmented reality startup that has raised more than a billion dollars from some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley and is known for very neat demos, today released a new video depicting its tech in action. The two-minute, first-person clip ("shot directly through Magic Leap technology") shows a user projecting email, productivity software, online shopping, and a child's presentation about Mount Everest on to the physical environment of his or her room. The video ends with a bloom of pink jellyfish flying across the room, for undisclosed reasons.
-
Joe Bernstein is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Joseph Bernstein at joe.bernstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.