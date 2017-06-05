BuzzFeed News

The New Mac OS Is Called High Sierra And Everyone Made The Same Joke

The New Mac OS Is Called High Sierra And Everyone Made The Same Joke

420 blaze it!!!!!! JK only if you live in Washington, Colorado, California, or Massachusetts.

By Joseph Bernstein

Posted on June 5, 2017, at 1:59 p.m. ET

Today at its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced its new Mac operating system. It's called High Sierra.

Last year's was just, Sierra.

Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi joked that "this name is fully baked."

Get it? When people smoke weed they get "high."

Guess who else joked about "High" Sierra? Well, almost everyone on the internet!

Fully baked! High Sierra! #wwdc #WWDC17 #WWDC2017
Brian Fanzo 😎 @iSocialFanz

Fully baked! High Sierra! #wwdc #WWDC17 #WWDC2017

High Sierra. Everyone please upgrade at 4:20.
Christina Warren @film_girl

High Sierra. Everyone please upgrade at 4:20.

The new MacOS 10.3 is called "High Sierra", clearly a "fully baked" name. #WWDC17
Dong Ngo @riceandstirfry

The new MacOS 10.3 is called "High Sierra", clearly a "fully baked" name. #WWDC17

#WWDC2017 High Sierra blaze it nerds
Tyler Hunnefeld @TylerHunnefeld

#WWDC2017 High Sierra blaze it nerds

Just a quick note: Weed is not located in the High Sierra.
Jason Snell @jsnell

Just a quick note: Weed is not located in the High Sierra.

High Sierra sounds like a bomb ass strain of weed.
Rod @rodimusprime

High Sierra sounds like a bomb ass strain of weed.

Don’t install macOS High Sierra yet. It’s still in beta and some of the features are only… (•_•) ( •_•)&gt;⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) …Half baked. #WWDC17
not Jony Ive @JonyIveParody

Don’t install macOS High Sierra yet. It’s still in beta and some of the features are only… (•_•) ( •_•)&gt;⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) …Half baked. #WWDC17

hey... hey... we were really high in those sierras right?? yeah. dude... #highsierra #wwdc2017
Josiel Cruz @jupiterjedi

hey... hey... we were really high in those sierras right?? yeah. dude... #highsierra #wwdc2017

