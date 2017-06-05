The New Mac OS Is Called High Sierra And Everyone Made The Same Joke
420 blaze it!!!!!! JK only if you live in Washington, Colorado, California, or Massachusetts.
Today at its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced its new Mac operating system. It's called High Sierra.
Last year's was just, Sierra.
Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi joked that "this name is fully baked."
Get it? When people smoke weed they get "high."
Guess who else joked about "High" Sierra? Well, almost everyone on the internet!
