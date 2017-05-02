Microsoft Just Announced The Surface Laptop, A Competitor To The Chromebook

The new laptop will square off against Chromebooks for a share of the lucrative education market.

Microsoft announced a new lightweight laptop on Tuesday that runs a new version of Windows 10 customized for less powerful computers.



Called the Surface Laptop, the device will run the new OS, called Windows 10S — a stripped-down iteration of Windows 10 that only runs Windows Store apps, company officials said at a press conference in New York City.



The Surface Laptop and Windows 10S are geared towards the education market, where they will go head-to-head against Google's Chrome OS and a passel of affordable Chromebooks, which have proven remarkably popular for educators and students.