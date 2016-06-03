BuzzFeed News

Founder Tony Fadell To Leave Nest Labs

He'll move on to an advisory role in Alphabet, the Google holding company.

By Joseph Bernstein

Posted on June 3, 2016, at 4:45 p.m. ET

Tony Fadell, the businessman who built Nest Labs into a smarthome powerhouse that was acquired by Google for 3 billion dollars in 2014, will leave the company he founded to become an advisor to Alphabet, the holding company that comprises Google and various other businesses.

"He’s a true visionary and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as advisor to Alphabet," wrote Alphabet CEO Larry Page, in a statement.

Nest will now fall under the leadership of Marwan Fawaz, a former Motorola executive.

"After six years of working on Nest, leading it through 4.5 years of double-digit growth and consistently high marks from customers, I leave Nest in the hands of a strong and experienced leadership team, with Marwan at the helm," Fadell wrote.

Fadell started Nest Labs in 2010 after a storied career as a designer at Apple, where he created the design for the original iPod in 2001. The following year, Nest introduced its signature device, a smart thermostat. Since being acquired by Google, Nest has had trouble meeting revenue targets, struggled with employee turnover and been plagued by stories about a toxic work culture.