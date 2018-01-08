Far-Right Activist Charles Johnson Has Sued Twitter Over His Suspension

“This is going to be a very serious case over the freedom of the internet,” Johnson told BuzzFeed News.

For years, the controversial right-wing activist Charles C. Johnson has threatened to sue Twitter, which banned him in 2015.



Now, following a BuzzFeed News report that revealed the internal debate behind Twitter’s 2015 decision to bar him from its service, Johnson is putting his money where his mouth has long been.

In a lawsuit filed in California Superior Court in Fresno on Monday, Johnson’s attorney Robert E. Barnes claims that the microblogging service banned his client for his political views, violating his right to free speech and breaking its contract with him in the process. In addition, the suit seeks millions of dollars of relief for alleged damage to Johnson’s media businesses. It was the second lawsuit filed today by a conservative activist against a tech superpower, following ex-Googler James Damore's suit against his former employer.

“This is going to be a very serious case over the freedom of the internet,” Johnson told BuzzFeed News. “And whether people have the right to say what they mean and mean what they say.”

Informed of the suit before it was filed, Twitter declined to comment on pending litigation.

The Johnson suit comes at a time when Americans across the political spectrum have become skeptical of the amount of power held by Silicon Valley giants and suspicious of their motives. It joins several other lawsuits by conservative parties against big tech platforms that claim tech companies like Twitter and Facebook discriminate against right-wing users. And while Johnson has a history of unsuccessful legal action, this suit hopes to test whether the various laws that have historically protected internet publishers are strong enough to withstand this new public scrutiny.

Twitter permanently suspended Johnson — a former Breitbart reporter who owns the crowdsourced investigations site WeSearchr — in May 2015 after he asked for donations to help "take out" civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson. While he claimed the tweet was taken out of context, prior to his suspension Johnson had drawn the company’s ire for his incendiary tweets —among them false rumors that President Obama was gay. In 2014 he was temporarily suspended from Twitter for posting photos and the address of an individual he claimed had been exposed to the Ebola virus. (After his suspension — as BuzzFeed News reported in December — Johnson began shorting Twitter's stock and attempting to enlist a range of conservative figures to help him sue the company. He is also partially crowdfunding his legal fees in the current suit.)

While the complaint takes issue with Twitter’s vague rules and inability to “convey a sufficiently definite warning” to Johnson for his behavior, the suit alleges that emails published by BuzzFeed News prove that the ban was “a political hit job on a politically disfavored individual.” In one January 2016 email to executives including current CEO Jack Dorsey, Tina Bhatnagar, Twitter’s VP of user services, suggested that Johnson’s suspension was a judgment call rather than a strict interpretation of company rules. “We perma suspended Chuck Johnson even though it wasn't direct violent threats. It was just a call that the policy team made,” she wrote.