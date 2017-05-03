BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Facebook Will Hire 3,000 People To Monitor Videos For Violence

tech / outsideyourbubble

Facebook Will Hire 3,000 People To Monitor Videos For Violence

Following a spate of grisly videos uploaded or streamed to Facebook, the social media giant will beef up its community staff.

By Joseph Bernstein

Headshot of Joseph Bernstein

Joseph Bernstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 3, 2017, at 12:44 p.m. ET

Posted on May 3, 2017, at 10:38 a.m. ET

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Following a series of violent videos uploaded or streamed to Facebook, the social network announced Wednesday it will hire an additional 3,000 workers to its community operations team in an effort to respond to and remove such media faster.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the move in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

"Over the last few weeks, we've seen people hurting themselves and others on Facebook — either live or in video posted later. It's heartbreaking, and I've been reflecting on how we can do better for our community," Zuckerberg wrote.

"If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly. We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner — whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down," he wrote.

The new hires will try to address a problem that has plagued the social giant of late: violence either being streamed over Facebook Live or uploaded after being recorded. In only the past month, a man in Thailand livestreamed the murder of his infant daughter, an Alabama man livestreamed his suicide, an Ohio man uploaded a video of a murder he had committed, and teenagers in Tennessee recorded a shooting.

Facebook, which has pushed its Facebook Live service hard over the past year, has faced criticism for not doing more to notice and remove such content faster.

In his post, Zuckerberg said the community operations team already comprised 4,500 people, who review millions of reports about potentially offensive content a week. (As of Dec. 31, 2016, the company employed 17,048 people.)

Asked if its 3,000 new workers would be contractors or full-time employees, a Facebook spokesperson declined to comment.

Commenting on Zuckerberg's post, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote, "Keeping people safe is our top priority. We won’t stop until we get it right."

Read the post here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: zuck

Man Streams Himself Murdering Baby Daughter On Facebook Live, Then Kills Himself

Police Are Searching For A Man Who Killed Someone In A Facebook Video

Mark Zuckerberg Just Addressed The Murder On Facebook

Other perspectives on this story

  • 1
    1/8
    “Good, it's about time”
  • 2
    2/8
    “I'll do it. I might cry a little bit, but I'll do it. Get those videos off Facebook!”
  • 3
    3/8
    “I've reported many videos with acts of violence and always get the same response, "This video does not violate the terms..." and it says up. They don't need more monitors they need ones they have to do their job correctly.”
  • 4
    4/8
    “And how do they plan on paying compensation? For every murder you see you get $10 how's it going to work?”
  • 5
    5/8
    “Shit. Are they gonna provide counseling too? Real question. Bc a good alternate headline here would be: Zuck invents world's worst job”
  • 6
    6/8
    “Buried somewhere deep inside their 1,000 page employment agreement is probably something along the lines of "you willingly agree to subject yourself to this obvious psychological torture and we are in no way responsible for the mental problems which will inevitably result from your job duties."”
  • 7
    7/8
    “You mean to edit the truth so we don't get to see what's going on by sharing it with each other. Because now that we have social media the news can't lie and get away with it”
  • 8
    8/8
    “"Reflecting on how to do better"....well I understand the premise but considering the complexity of actually being able to monitor any and all live vids the idea is atrocious. Can't do it. I don't have an issue with the idea of fb live in general but if they truly care about stopping these vids from being on their site they'd just shut it down entirely. Fb survived before live, they'll be just fine without it.”

Outside Your Bubble is a BuzzFeed News effort to bring you a diversity of thought and opinion from around the internet. If you don’t see your viewpoint represented, contact the curator at bubble@buzzfeed.com. Click here for more on Outside Your Bubble.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT