Apple Pay Is Coming To Mac OS

It synchronizes with your Apple Watch or iPhone for quick and secure authentication when online shopping.





Apple Pay will be part of the new Mac OS, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior VP of software engineering announced at the company’s annual WWDC in San Francisco today.

When shopping in Safari in the new Mac OS, called Sierra, users will see a “Pay With Apple Pay Button.” That button will prompt Touch ID authentication on a nearby iPhone or Apple Watch.

According to Federighi, Mac OS Apple Pay is now available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, China and Singapore; and that it will come to other markets soon.