Apple Is Holding Its Fall iPad Event In Brooklyn

Apple will hold its next big product announcement in New York later this month, the company said today. It’s the first time Apple, which usually holds these events in the Bay Area, will roll out new devices in New York City. It will happen at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Oct. 30.



Those devices are expected to be the new set of iPads, the tablets that debuted in 2010, as well as a new version of the Apple Pencil.

Apple sent out multiple version of an invitation to the event featuring different illustrations of their iconic Apple logo, in a nod to the Big Apple. Get it?







