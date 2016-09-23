BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Church Official Said There's A "Gay Empire" In Mexico And The Internet Fought Back

world

A Church Official Said There's A "Gay Empire" In Mexico And The Internet Fought Back

The gay empire strikes back.

By Pepe H. and J. Lester Feder

Headshot of Pepe H.

Pepe H.

BuzzFeed Staff, Mexico

Headshot of J. Lester Feder

J. Lester Feder

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 23, 2016, at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted on September 22, 2016, at 8:48 p.m. ET

During a bitter national debate on same-sex marriage held on Sept. 11, the Archdiocese of Mexico City published an article in its newsletter entitled, "No One is Born Gay."

"Change is possible," the article quoted American conversion-therapy proponent Richard Cohen as saying, "Just like me, there are many people unreconciled to feeling attracted to people of the same sex, who yearn to adopt a heterosexual lifestyle, because men and women are designed heterosexually."

Mexico City's nondiscrimination agency, Copred, wrote to protest the article, according to news reports, to which the archdiocese's spokesperson shot back the agency had been "coopted" by LGBT activists who wanted a "gay dictatorship."

The spokesman, Hugo Valdemar, dared non-discrimination officials to &quot;jail all the parents of families that don&#x27;t accept the gay dictatorship and the empire of gender ideology.&quot;
OEM / Via Twitter: @genarolozano

The spokesman, Hugo Valdemar, dared non-discrimination officials to "jail all the parents of families that don't accept the gay dictatorship and the empire of gender ideology."

"We're at the beginning of a gay empire," Valdemar then said.

A few days later, ahead of another round of anti-marriage equality protests planned for this weekend, a group called the National Pride Front released names of church leaders it says are secretly having same-sex relationships because they are &quot;tired of the double moral standard.&quot;
El Financiero / Via Twitter: @eseAyax

A few days later, ahead of another round of anti-marriage equality protests planned for this weekend, a group called the National Pride Front released names of church leaders it says are secretly having same-sex relationships because they are "tired of the double moral standard."

It turns out though that "Gay Empire" sounded great to the internet, which had a lot of ideas what it would look like.

Twitter: @Fuadshion
ADVERTISEMENT

The responses went from the straightforward...

&quot;Recruits sought to execute the master plan of the new Gay Dictatorship.&quot;
Replay Tequila / Via Facebook: ColectivoReplayTequila

"Recruits sought to execute the master plan of the new Gay Dictatorship."

...to the truly fabulous.

My throne of the #GayEmpire
Twitter: @CriSzis

My throne of the #GayEmpire

It wasn't long until the Star Wars fans jumped in...

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

And they did not hold back.

Twitter: @Bigotuits
ADVERTISEMENT

The Force was truly strong with them.

I&#x27;m riding towards the gay empire.
Twitter: @taquerosatanico

I'm riding towards the gay empire.

No corner of the galaxy is safe.

Twitter: @Bigotuits

There was no shortage of depictions of just how the Gay Empire gained new subjects.

En el #ImperioGay contamos con lo más avanzado en tecnología homosexualizadora ¡únete! ¡no tienes escapatoria!
Soy Homosensual @SoyHomosensual

En el #ImperioGay contamos con lo más avanzado en tecnología homosexualizadora ¡únete! ¡no tienes escapatoria!

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the #GayEmpire we count on the most advanced homosexualizing technology. Join! You have no escape.

...We're just going to leave this one here.

Twitter: @Prometeico
ADVERTISEMENT

Guys.

&quot;Looking for young people that will devour it.&quot;
Twitter: @r3ivajx

"Looking for young people that will devour it."

Every good empire needs a capital. Preferably one with a castle.

The church says &quot;we&#x27;re at the beginning of the Gay Empire.&quot; I say then let&#x27;s occupy Chapultapec Castle.&quot;
Twitter: @jasho

The church says "we're at the beginning of the Gay Empire." I say then let's occupy Chapultapec Castle."

Soon, a manifesto for the Gay Empire was produced.

&quot;Proclamation of the Gay Empire:9:00 Breakfast10:30 Take Chapultapec Castle11:45 Revelation of secret friend and exchange of tiaras12:00 Shoot homosexualizing ray12:30 Recess&quot;
Twitter: @tazy

"Proclamation of the Gay Empire:

9:00 Breakfast

10:30 Take Chapultapec Castle

11:45 Revelation of secret friend and exchange of tiaras

12:00 Shoot homosexualizing ray

12:30 Recess"

We leave you with this picture of Darth Vader swinging a rainbow flag.

Twitter: @sin_sugar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT