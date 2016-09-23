A Church Official Said There's A "Gay Empire" In Mexico And The Internet Fought Back

During a bitter national debate on same-sex marriage held on Sept. 11, the Archdiocese of Mexico City published an article in its newsletter entitled, "No One is Born Gay."

"Change is possible," the article quoted American conversion-therapy proponent Richard Cohen as saying, "Just like me, there are many people unreconciled to feeling attracted to people of the same sex, who yearn to adopt a heterosexual lifestyle, because men and women are designed heterosexually."