21 Images That Show How Powerful The Earthquake In Mexico Was

The 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night. At least 60 people have died, according to government officials.

By Pepe H. and Otillia Steadman

Posted on September 8, 2017, at 7:13 p.m. ET

1. The city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, in the state of Chiapas, is several miles from the epicenter of the earthquake that struck Mexico Thursday night but felt its full strength.

Twitter: @ahora_mx

2. Many historic buildings in the city center were destroyed.

Rodolfo González / Via Twitter: @RenatoFloresC

3. The earthquake was also felt in Tonalá, another city in Chiapas.

Twitter: @Pecora_

4. Countless buildings were damaged.

Twitter: @Pecora_
5. Many people lost their homes and their livelihoods — and prepared for a possible tsunami.

Twitter: @Pecora_

6. Although the earthquake spawned strong waves, there was no tsunami.

Twitter: @Pecora_

7. Seven people died in Chiapas.

Twitter: @PACHEFER

8. The earthquake was also felt in Mexico City, but the destruction there was limited to physical damage.

Twitter: @BuzzFeedNewsMex
9. A number of buildings in the neighborhood of Delegación Itzacalco were destroyed.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

10. The southern part of Mexico City was the most affected.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

11. You can see the strength of the earthquake clearly in this video.

Angel of Independence visibly shaking after #MexicoCity #earthquake. 🇲🇽🙏🏼
Diego @CapitalBias

Angel of Independence visibly shaking after #MexicoCity #earthquake. 🇲🇽🙏🏼

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

12. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the capital.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images
13. Sadly that was not the case in the state of Oaxaca.

Twitter: @jaimeguerrero08

14. Oaxaca was the state most affected by the quake.

Twitter: @jaimeguerrero08

15. Innumberable buildings collapsed.

Twitter: @jaimeguerrero08

16. At least 23 deaths have been reported.

Twitter: @elheraldo_mx
17. In Oaxaca, the city of Juchitán was the most affected.

Twitter: @jaimeguerrero08

18. Juchitán’s town hall collapsed.

Twitter: @elheraldo_mx

19. Most of the 45 casualties in Oaxaca were from Juchitán.

Twitter: @elheraldo_mx

20. Mexicans are saying that now more than ever the country needs to come together.

Twitter: @tryno

21. And, despite the tragedy, the flag is still standing.

Twitter: @isopixel

This post was translated from Spanish.

