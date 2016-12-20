Death Toll In Mexico Fireworks Explosion Rises To At Least 35

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blast that ripped through the popular open-air fireworks market near Mexico City on Tuesday.

The death toll in the massive explosion that ripped through a fireworks open-air market outside Mexico City on Tuesday rose to 35 people, officials said.

The blast also injured 72 people at the crowded market, official said.

"The most important thing right now is saving the lives of the injured," Eruviel Ávila Villegas, governor of the state of Mexico, said at a news conference Tuesday.

By Thursday, 35 were pronounced dead as a result of the explosion.

The number of fatalities could still rise, Mexico state chief prosecutor Alejandro Gomez said, because 12 people were listed as missing and body parts were found at the scene. Five of the missing were males, two of them minors, and seven women.

The State of Mexico in a statement said 26 bodies were recovered at the site of the explosion and six died in the hospital. Thirteen of the dead have been identified.

Some bodies were so badly burned that neither age nor gender could be immediately determined. As of Wednesday afternoon 46 people remained hospitalized.

In a Facebook Live video, Villegas said three children with severe burns were taken to a hospital in Galveston, Texas, that specializes in treating the trauma. All of the hospital costs and post care expenses would be covered by the Mexican government, he added.

“The state of Mexico is mourning over this unfortunate accident,” he said.

Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto has also offered his condolences.

Investigators were looking into whether vendors ignored safety measures by displaying fireworks outside their concrete stalls in the passageways that divided the sellers, the Associated Press reported. The passageways were supposed to prevent the explosive chain reaction that occurred.

Earlier this month Tultepec released a statement from the Mexican Pyrotechnic Institute calling the San Pablito Market the safest fireworks market in Latin America, “with perfectly designed stalls and with enough space to avoid an firestorm chain reaction from a spark.”