The Memes This Reporter Inspired Are Absolutely Brutal

#LadyReportera, the meme with the most well-protected shoes in all of Mexico.

Lydia Cumming, a reporter for Mexico's TV Azteca, was dispatched to cover the effects of a recent flooding in Puebla.

She said the two Puebla residents told Cumming about their elderly neighbor who uses a wheelchair and had been badly affected by the floods.

The couple offered to carry Cumming to the home, she said.

"I try to maintain a good relationship with people and I was afraid I would sound rude if I turned down the favor," she said. "They carried me two seconds and after I asked them to put me down."