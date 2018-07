The Memes This Reporter Inspired Are Absolutely Brutal

#LadyReportera, the meme with the most well-protected shoes in all of Mexico.

Lydia Cumming, a reporter for Mexico's TV Azteca, was dispatched to cover the effects of a recent flooding in Puebla.

A photojournalist covering the floods took a photo of the reporter as she was briefly carried, she told the newspaper El País. She explained that "reporters tend to make fun of what happens to us during coverage" as a way to "relax."

She said the two Puebla residents told Cumming about their elderly neighbor who uses a wheelchair and had been badly affected by the floods.

The couple offered to carry Cumming to the home, she said.

"I try to maintain a good relationship with people and I was afraid I would sound rude if I turned down the favor," she said. "They carried me two seconds and after I asked them to put me down."