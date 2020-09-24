FinCEN Files: The Documents

Below are the documents that BuzzFeed News has released as part of its global investigation into financial crime. They include suspicious activity reports and an Intelligence Assessment from the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

Suspicious activity reports are not in and of themselves evidence of a crime, but they can support investigations and intelligence gathering. The FinCEN Files investigation relies on thousands of documents, but BuzzFeed News is releasing only those relevant to certain reported articles. Portions have been redacted.

These documents are related to the following articles: