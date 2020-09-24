 Skip To Content
FinCEN Files: The Documents

These are some of the documents BuzzFeed News used for the FinCEN Files investigation.

By John Templon and Jason Leopold and Anthony Cormier and Tom Warren and Scott Pham and Richard Holmes and Jeremy Singer-Vine and Emma Loop and Tanya Kozyreva

Picture of John Templon John Templon BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Jason Leopold Jason Leopold BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Anthony Cormier Anthony Cormier BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Tom Warren Tom Warren Investigations Correspondent Picture of Scott Pham Scott Pham BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Richard Holmes Richard Holmes Investigations Reporter Picture of Jeremy Singer-Vine Jeremy Singer-Vine BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Emma Loop Emma Loop BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Tanya Kozyreva Tanya Kozyreva BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on September 24, 2020, at 4:04 p.m. ET

Below are the documents that BuzzFeed News has released as part of its global investigation into financial crime. They include suspicious activity reports and an Intelligence Assessment from the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

Suspicious activity reports are not in and of themselves evidence of a crime, but they can support investigations and intelligence gathering. The FinCEN Files investigation relies on thousands of documents, but BuzzFeed News is releasing only those relevant to certain reported articles. Portions have been redacted.

These documents are related to the following articles:


BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

