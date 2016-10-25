Polls, Damn Polls, And Statistics

BuzzFeed News; Getty

It’s late October, which means — if you’re like us — you’ve probably developed a repetitive stress injury from constantly refreshing your favorite election-forecast website. FiveThirtyEight, the RealClearPolitics, New York Times, the Huffington Post, Talking Points Memo and more; every political site is trying to predict the 2016 presidential election.

Tracking them obsessively can feel like a way to cope with our election-related anxiety — though it probably does more to fuel that anxiety than to allay it.