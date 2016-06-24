Trump On Brexit: "I Believe It's Happening In The United States"

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, said Friday that he believed the same feelings that drove people in the United Kingdom to vote to leave the European Union is "happening in the United States."

"I think you're going have this happen more and more. I really believe that and I think it's happening in the United States. It's happening by the fact that I've done so well in the polls," Trump said.

Supporters of the vote to leave the European Union said doing so would tighten the country's borders to immigrants.

Trump made the comments while visiting his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. When his helicopter landed, he was escorted by bagpipers. "Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games!" he tweeted shortly after. (Voters in Scotland supported remaining in the EU.)

Then, more than an hour later, he was escorted by bagpipers to his news conference, where he spent the entire first portions discussing the details of his golf course.

At one point, a protester stood up and held two golf balls with the Nazi logo, reportedly saying, "These are the new balls available in the clubhouse." Trump told his guards to remove him and made a comment about his haircut.