Things Are So Bad For Unaccompanied Kids Seeking US Asylum That The UN Might Step In To Help

A UNHCR official says this isn’t in response to Trump administration policies but is part of the refugee agency's overall mission to ensure unaccompanied children know their rights.

The United Nations is considering providing help to unaccompanied minors crossing the US border in the face of new Trump administration efforts to keep undocumented children from coming to the country in the first place.



The idea is to offer educational materials to minors to explain the country’s asylum process, which is challenging even for adults. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees told human rights organizations of its plan in an Oct. 16 email, saying the goal is to “strengthen protection for unaccompanied children in the United States and orient them to their legal rights and the necessary procedures for seeking asylum.”

The information provided to minors would include the requirements for obtaining asylum and would explain the rights of and protections for unaccompanied, undocumented minors in the United States. The materials could be compiled in a comic book, as part of a cartoon video, or via other means aimed at children, the email said.

UNHCR spokesman Chris Boian said it’s unclear if the idea will become a reality. Even if it does, Boian said it would be part of the organization’s overall mission to “help children who are unaccompanied by any grownups to understand what’s going on, and help them understand there are places they can get help.”

Boian also stressed the proposal came as part of UNHCR’s routine consultation with state, local, and federal officials, as well as with human rights groups working on the US-Mexico border. Any assistance UNHCR gives would likely be similar to help it has provided unaccompanied refugee children in Europe and other parts of the world, Boian said.

This wouldn’t be the first time UNHCR has become involved in the US asylum process. Over the last several years, it has operated a toll-free hotline for asylum-seekers to call to receive reports on conditions in their home countries. Those conditions can be used by asylum-seekers as evidence during their asylum hearings to show dangers they face if they are sent back home. DHS provides detained asylum-seekers access to the number in most detention centers along the border, according to lawyers, activists, and former detainees.

A surge of child migrants fleeing the violence of their Central American countries first hit the US border in 2014, when border agents apprehended 68,541 minors, a 77% increase from the year before. Since then, federal immigration officials have struggled to stem the flow of children.

Although the Obama administration used a mix of increased detention capacity and advertising campaigns to decrease the number of children and families seeking US asylum, unaccompanied minors continue to arrive every day at the border.