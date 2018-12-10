Stormy Daniels Rallied Sex Workers Against Louisiana's "Baby Stripper Law"

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Stormy Daniels joined more than three dozen sex workers on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol Sunday to protest the state’s new law requiring strippers to be at least 21 years old — a measure activists warn could potentially push hundreds of young women into prostitution.



Billed as a measure to combat human trafficking when it was passed in 2016, the law bars women under age 21 from exposing their breasts or butts. Although the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals had stayed the law earlier this year, the same court reversed itself last month, allowing the measure to take effect this Monday.

It has been dubbed the “Baby Stripper Law” by its opponents, who say the bill will force potentially hundreds of women out of strip clubs across the state. Although there are no hard numbers for the number of women under 21 who are currently working as strippers in Louisiana, activists claim that they make up a significant portion of the workforce. As many as 100 women working in strip clubs on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street could be affected, activists said; 60 dancers at the Hustler and Hustler’s Barely Legal clubs alone will be impacted, according to the clubs’ operator.

“Not only is the law unconstitutional, it’s fucking sexist,” Daniels, 39, declared Sunday. “It specifically targets female dancers, not male entertainers. How such a law can get passed in this day and age is mind-boggling and insulting to every female out there, whether you work in the adult entertainment industry or not.”