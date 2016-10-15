Meet Donald Trump's Biggest Canadian Fan, As Well As His Trump-Hating Wife

Jeremy Currie likes to wear Trump shirts to piss off his Canadian neighbors. His wife can't stand the Republican nominee — so she made a shirt of her own.

BANGOR, MAINE — Sitting alone in the back of the Cross Insurance Center arena, Rachel Harvey looked around quickly, making sure none of the several thousand Trump supporters were watching.



A smile on her face, she lifted up her black sweater, revealing the t-shirt she’d worn for the rally. Across her chest was a black version of the familiar coiled snake of the Don’t Tread On Me flag. But instead of those words, underneath it said, simply, Don’t Grab My Pussy.

"I made it myself,” she said proudly, pulling her sweater back over it. She wasn’t here to make a public show of her opposition to Trump, mind you. It was a silent protest, she said, explaining that she’d driven three hours from New Brunswick, Canada, with her husband, Jeremy Currie.

Though his wife was born in the United States, Currie is a Canadian. But he loves Donald Trump with a passion. “It’s the nationalism. Bottom line," he told BuzzFeed News.

“When we got together, if I’d have known there was going to need to be a Trump test, things might have gone differently,” Harvey joked.

Although she didn’t want to make the three-hour drive, Harvey ultimately decided to support her husband, who said he “would have driven 10 hours for this.”

But before she agreed to go, Harvey made him promise “not to post anything on Facebook. I’ve only told a few people we were coming,” she said.

“None of my friends would understand,” Harvey said.

Indeed, while Canada has a conservative political party, there isn’t anything really approximating Trump, and this year’s election has been a subject of alarmed bemusement for many Canadians.