Watchdogs Just Called On Congress To Investigate Mass Deportation Hearings

The letter, sent by the Project on Government Oversight, cited a BuzzFeed News report on the expedited immigration court system known as Operation Streamline.

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, MEXICO — One of the nation’s oldest government watchdog groups is calling on the Senate to investigate a controversial mass immigration prosecution and deportation program, arguing that it makes it all but impossible for immigrants to receive a fair trial and violates the 6th amendment to the US Constitution.

In a July 18 letter, Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, said an investigation into the expedited court system known as Operation Streamline, and into the Trump administration’s broader Zero Tolerance immigration policy, is “critical to ensure that the Justice Department acts in accordance with our Constitution and the rule of law.” The letter was sent to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein and cited a BuzzFeed News story on Operation Streamline hearings as one source of the concerns over the program.

Human rights activists and attorneys have long argued that Operation Streamline’s use of mass hearings and expedited timelines raises serious questions about whether undocumented immigrants are being given basic due process protections.

Those concerns were echoed by Judge Leslie Bowman late last month during a court hearing attended by BuzzFeed News. Bowman, who hears Operation Streamline cases in Tucson, Arizona, acknowledged in open court “that a person could probably make it through the proceedings without a thorough understanding of their rights and the court proceedings.”

In the letter to the Judiciary Committee, Brian argued that a lack of adequate translation services for immigrants, hearings en masse for several immigrants at a time, and limited access to court-appointed attorneys make it nearly impossible for detainees to receive fair trials. “Due to the volume of cases and speed with which they are processed, defense attorneys are severely limited in the quality of counsel they are able to provide, in violation of the Sixth Amendment,” the letter said.