Read Tim Cook's Email To Apple Employees After Donald Trump's Election

Apple CEO Tim Cook broadcast an all-hands memo to US Apple employees Wednesday evening calling for unity amid the uncertainty inspired by Donald Trump's upset presidential win.

In the memo, obtained by BuzzFeed News, Cook — in a nod to one of the most divisive presidential races in American history — tells Apple employees that "the only way to move forward is to move forward together." And he reasserts Apple's commitment to social progress and equality.

Cook does not mention Trump — who has publicly threatened Apple and its positions on data privacy and offshore manufacturing — by name. He doesn't grant that Trump's behavior during his presidential campaign was antithetical to Apple's positions on tolerance, deiversity and inclusion. Nor does he acknowledge the disparity between Trump’s philosophies and the "This is about how we treat each other as human beings" sentiments Cook himself has expressed in op-eds and interviews. Instead, he simply says: "Our company is open to all, and we celebrate the diversity of our team here in the United States and around the world — regardless of what they look like, where they come from, how they worship or who they love."

In June, Apple refused to fund or provide support to the 2016 Republican National Convention due to the company’s opposition to Trump's then-presumptive nomination.

You can read Tim Cook's full memo below.

Team,

I’ve heard from many of you today about the presidential election. In a political contest where the candidates were so different and each received a similar number of popular votes, it’s inevitable that the aftermath leaves many of you with strong feelings.



We have a very diverse team of employees, including supporters of each of the candidates. Regardless of which candidate each of us supported as individuals, the only way to move forward is to move forward together. I recall something Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said 50 years ago: “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” This advice is timeless, and a reminder that we only do great work and improve the world by moving forward.

While there is discussion today about uncertainties ahead, you can be confident that Apple’s North Star hasn’t changed. Our products connect people everywhere, and they provide the tools for our customers to do great things to improve their lives and the world at large. Our company is open to all, and we celebrate the diversity of our team here in the United States and around the world — regardless of what they look like, where they come from, how they worship or who they love.

I’ve always looked at Apple as one big family and I encourage you to reach out to your co-workers if they are feeling anxious.

Let’s move forward — together!



Best,



Tim



