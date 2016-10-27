Everything You Need To Know From Apple's Fall Mac Event

At its fall event, Apple debuted a new generation of MacBook Pro laptops that seem poised to eventually replace its MacBook Air line, now that the Pros are thinner and faster. The new MacBook Pros are all-metal and come in 13-inch and 15-inch versions. Their key upgrade is a new touch panel, called the "TouchBar," that replaces the function bar. The TouchBar adjusts according to whatever app you're using to provide application-specific functions, which seems particularly useful for photo and video editing, sending emojis, and even DJing. Apple is selling a 13-inch MacBook without the TouchBar for $1,499; a 13-inch Pro with TouchBar is $1,799; and a 15-inch with TouchBar is going for $2,399.

Apple also announced an Apple TV update and — dramatic pause — a new app, which Tim Cook said is "simply called 'TV.'" The TV app unifies all your content so you can access it in one place, including shows you're watching from different video services like HBO Now and Hulu, your purchased content in your iTunes Library, as well as live news and sports. The new app will work on Apple TV, the iPad, and the iPhone.