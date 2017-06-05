Here Are The Biggest Announcements From Apple's WWDC 2017

Apple's yearly developer's conference was jammed with new announcements today.

Perhaps the biggest news is a brand new addition to Apple's hardware line: a smart speaker called HomePod. It'll run you $349 and for that price you'll get full voice integration with Siri, access to Apple Music and its in-device 'Musicologist.' A big highlight is HomePod's ability to detect the spaces in your environment and create a sound for that particular space. It's a definite Amazon Echo/Google Home/Sonos competitor.

Apple also spent a big chunk of the keynote unveiling its new iPad Pros, which it hopes will incentivize more people to opt for an iPad as a primary computing device. To sweeten the deal, Apple packed a ton of productivity software geared just for the iPad into iOS 11. There's a 10.5- inch that starts at $649 and a 12.9-inch that starts $799. Both start out with 64GB of memory, but offer a new 512GB option as well. They're available for order now, shipping next week.

Every WWDC, Apple shows off the latest version of iOS, and this year was no different. iOS 11 will ship in the fall and is has a slew of new features and updates including-but-not-limited to: Apple Pay person-to-person integration into Messages; a new camera with better low-light capability; a new App Store; Do Not Disturb safety features for driving; and a lot of new, intelligent Siri integrations (Basically, Siri is going to attempt to do more in the background. Which means it'll be smarter — and it's always listening).

Continuing with the souped up new hardware, Apple also unveiled new iMacs with much brighter screens, better storage, and more powerful chips. These are targeted at casual users as well as pros. And speaking of pros, the company announced a new iMac Pro, which will cost $4,999. It's space grey and a total monster in terms of processing capability.

There's also the unveiling of WatchOS 4, which featured new watch faces, Airpod Sync, and a whole mess of fitness apps (your watch can now sync up and share data with gym equipment like treadmills).

Catch up on the rest in our liveblog below: