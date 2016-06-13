Apple's Biggest Announcements From WWDC 2016

Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference is typically the company's biggest event of the year, when the biggest products and updates are announced. Below, a running list of everything we learned at this year's keynote.

Nothing earthshaking happened at this year's Apple Worldwide Developer Conference at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. There was no new hardware and no new hardware redesigns. There wasn't a software announcement on the scale of last year's rollout of the new Apple Music. Tim Cook didn't even say "just one more thing."

Instead, the company outlined a series of commonsense and pretty cool updates to its hugely popular operating systems: OS X (Now called Mac OS Sierra), iOS 10, WatchOS 3 and tvOS. It was, more than anything, grab bag of new features and upgrades that make these OSs all slightly better and more usable. They include speed and safety upgrades for WatchOS; cross-app sign-in and better Siri functionality for tvOS; Apple Pay and better Siri functionality for Mac OS; and a host of upgrades to iOS that include upgrades to Photos, Maps, and Siri, most notably third-party access to the virtual assistant.

Here's a full rundown of what happened: