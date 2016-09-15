Apple Says Initial Quantities Of iPhone 7 Plus, Jet Black iPhone 7 Sold Out

Planning a trip to the Apple Store on Friday for the iPhone 7 Plus? Don't bother.



Apple has exhausted its initial supply of the new iPhone 7 Plus and will have no inventory in-store when the device officially goes on sale. Also sold out: the smaller iPhone 7 in the company's new jet black finish.

Apple said it will have "limited quantities" of the iPhone 7 in silver, gold, rose gold, and black available at its retail stores, and all models and colors on its website.

"We couldn't be happier with the initial response to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus," Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller said in a statement. "We sincerely appreciate our customers' patience as we work hard to get the new iPhone into the hands of everyone who wants one as quickly as possible."

Apple has not yet announced first weekend sales for the iPhone 7, nor will it. The company said last week that it would depart from tradition and hold off announcing how many new iPhones had been sold as of the first weekend following launch.

"... As we have expanded our distribution through carriers and resellers to hundreds of thousands of locations around the world, we are now at a point where we know before taking the first customer pre-order that we will sell out of iPhone 7," the company explained last Thursday. "These initial sales will be governed by supply, not demand, and we have decided that it is no longer a representative metric for our investors and customers."