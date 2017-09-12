The Biggest Announcements From Apple's iPhone 8 Event

At its first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, a 4K Apple TV set-top box, and an LTE version of the Apple Watch.

The world’s most valuable company debuted the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches, respectively, and have LCD displays. The headphone jack is still gone, though there is now glass on the front and back of the devices, as well as wireless charging.

The company also debuted its new iPhone X, which at $999, is the company’s most expensive smart phone ever. Pronounced “iPhone 10,” the new device marks the iPhone’s 10th anniversary and comes with a new super retina display and facial recognition technology, dubbed “Face ID.”

There was also a new Apple Watch, which Tim Cook called the world’s top selling watch. The third-generation device now has LTE connectivity, allowing you to make calls and find directions, without being near your watch, and also has a feature that will allow the company, in a partner program with Stanford University, to detect common heart conditions.

The company also debuted a new TV that it's calling the Apple TV 4K.

