Tim Cook Talks About Apple's Augmented Reality Ambitions

Meanwhile, Apple has quietly put into place the components of what could prove to be an AR ecosystem. In the iPhone 7 Plus, it has a powerful computer with a Wide Color display and a two-camera system capable of gathering stereoscopic data and generating image depth maps that have far more interesting applications than the bokeh/”Portrait” effect Apple touted at its September event. In Apple Watch, the company has a spatially aware wearable device outfitted with an accelerometer and GPS. In its new AirPod wireless earphones, Apple essentially has a pair of diminutive, spatially aware microcomputers — each one with an Apple W1 wireless chip (the company’s first), two accelerometers, two optical sensors, beam-forming microphones, and an antenna. In iTunes, it has a massive content distribution system. And sources tell BuzzFeed News that the company has recently been taking meetings with immersive content companies like Jaunt.

All that's missing is a broader strategy linking them together. And, increasingly, that's becoming more apparent as well. Certainly in his public statements, Cook seems to be suggesting that Apple sees more promise in delivering smart enhancements to real experiences with AR than creating the fantastical VR ones on which Facebook, Google, and others seem to have their sights trained.

"VR has some interesting applications, but I don't think it's a broad-based technology like AR," Cook explained. "Augmented reality will take some time to get right, but I do think that it's profound. We might ... have a more productive conversation, if both of us have an AR experience standing here, right? And so I think that things like these are better when they're incorporated without becoming a barrier to our talking. ... You want the technology to amplify it, not to be a barrier."





