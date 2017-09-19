Trump's UN Speech Was A Giant Gift To China And Russia

The philosophy Trump expressed, that every nation should do what it considers to be in its best interests, pivoted away from more than a half-century of US policy.

Donald Trump’s speech before the United Nations earned attention primarily for his threat to “totally destroy North Korea” and his questioning of the Iran nuclear deal, which he called a deep embarrassment to the United States.

But for human rights advocates around the world, it was the philosophy he expressed that was most alarming, the idea that every nation should do what it considers to be in its best interests. It was a pivot away from what has been the US position for over a half-century, that the way to global peace and prosperity lies in international rules and cooperation.

The rhetorical shift put the Trump worldview more in line with the governments of China and Russia than any previous US president since World War II, said analysts.

“For years, Beijing and Russia have argued that sovereignty trumps human rights,” said Richard Gowan, a UN expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Now, when some hard-working American diplomat raises Myanmar or another humanitarian crisis, the Chinese and Russians will just say that they share President Trump's belief in the primacy of sovereignty.”

That worried human rights experts who see international institutions as key advocates for universal values.

“What's particularly concerning is the fact that President Trump seems to think that people have interests and nation-states have rights – a concerning indication of a foreign policy that prioritizes the will of the majority and could be used as a shield from scrutiny and transparency,” said Sarah Margon, the Washington director at Human Rights Watch.

Trump made it clear that each country should feel free to do what it feels is best for its people and its culture.

“I will always put America first,” he said. “Just like you should always put your countries first.”

"The nation-state remains the best vehicle for elevating the human condition," Trump said.

The challenge, say human rights activists, is when nation-states fail to protect vulnerable populations within their borders or actively target them.

In Myanmar, for instance, some 420,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape what the United Nations is calling ethnic cleansing. In Uganda, homosexual acts are punishable by prison sentences and LGBT people have been killed or tortured for their sexual preferences. In the Central African Republic, clashes between Muslim and Christian militias have resulted in thousands of deaths.