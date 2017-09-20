White House Denies That Trump Apologized To Erdogan Over Embassy Violence

The White House has denied accusations that President Donald Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he was "sorry" about an incident in May when Turkish security guards viciously attacked American protesters in Washington.

"It's not true," White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters told BuzzFeed News in an email.

In an interview on Tuesday, Erdogan said Trump expressed regret about the incident, according to a translation by PBS NewsHour. "President Trump called me about a week ago about this issue. He said that he was sorry, and he told me that he was going to follow up on this issue when we come to the United States within the framework of an official visit," Erdogan said, according to the voiceover.