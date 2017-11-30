Trump Has A Plan To Replace Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson With The CIA Chief

Under the scenario, Sen. Tom Cotton would become the new CIA leader.

President Trump currently has a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA chief Mike Pompeo, several news outlets confirmed on Thursday.

The unprecedented move would cut short the turbulent tenure of the former ExxonMobil CEO whose relationship has frayed with Trump over a variety of issues ranging from climate change to the Iran nuclear deal to the diplomatic crisis between US allies in the Persian Gulf.

Under the plan, Pompeo's position at the CIA would be filled by Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas who is an ally of Trump on national security and domestic matters. The proposed reshuffle would inject the State Department with a foreign policy hawk who has issued a series of threats toward Iran and other US adversaries and pledged to make the CIA a much more "vicious" agency.

Cotton has also distinguished himself as one of the most aggressive voices on foreign policy in Congress, once admitting that his "only problem with Guantanamo Bay is there are too many empty beds and cells there right now."



Pushing back against the reports, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, "There are no personnel announcements at this time."

"Secretary Tillerson continues to lead the State Department and the entire cabinet is focused on completing this incredibly successful first year of President Trump's administration," she said in a statement.

In a tweet on Friday, Trump eventually expressed support for Tillerson: