The Trump Administration Deleted Its Webpage Promoting Trump's Private Club

The page came under fire for using government resources to raise the profile of the president's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration deleted the contents of a State Department webpage promoting Donald Trump’s private club in Florida on Monday after it drew a wave of criticism from ethics and legal experts for using federal resources to boost the president’s bottom line.



The article was replaced with a statement that says "the intention of the article was to inform the public about where the President has been hosting world leaders. We regret any misperception and have removed the post."

The page on the department-run ShareAmerica website, published on April 4, wrote gushingly of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as a kind of national treasure.

“By visiting this 'winter White House,' Trump is belatedly fulfilling the dream of Mar-a-Lago's original owner and designer,” the page said.

Links to the page were shared on the social media accounts of several US embassies abroad, with some going so far as to repost condensed versions on their own webpages, potentially boosting membership or visits to the resort.

Here's an image of the original page: