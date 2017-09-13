BuzzFeed News

Putin Spokesman Confirms Russia Offered A Reset With Trump

The confirmation came in response to questions about a BuzzFeed News report.

By John Hudson

Posted on September 13, 2017, at 12:59 p.m. ET

The Kremlin on Wednesday confirmed a BuzzFeed News report that Moscow proposed a broad normalizations of US relations to the Trump administration in March.
Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The Russian government confirmed on Wednesday a BuzzFeed News report that Moscow proposed a sweeping normalization of relations with the US to the Trump administration in March.

The Russian plan called for the wholesale restoration of diplomatic, military, and intelligence channels that had been severed after Moscow’s military interventions in Ukraine and Syria. The normalization was to take place prior to the first meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, according to a copy of the proposal obtained by BuzzFeed News.

"Yes, of course, such proposals in various formats were passed to the US,” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, according to a report by the state-owned RIA news agency. “Moscow consistently came out for the resumption of dialogue, for the exchange of opinions, for trying to find joint resolutions, but, unfortunately, was not met here with reciprocity.”

The proposal surprised longtime Russia analysts in the United States, given its broad scope and accelerated completion date and the fact that anger was widespread in Washington over alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“This document represents nothing less than a road map for full-scale normalization of US-Russian relations,” said Andrew Weiss, the vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The State Department has been less forthcoming about the Kremlin’s proposal. On Tuesday, following BuzzFeed’s report, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert called it “a private diplomatic conversation that I just can't confirm any of the details of.”

In principal, she said the State Department supports the notion of an improvement of relations with Moscow.

Implicit in the Russian proposal was the idea that Trump would not let anger over Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 election get in the way of a complete rapprochement by the end of the summer.

House Democrats displayed a photograph of President Donald Trump welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House during a news conference. The White House meeting came one day after Trump fired FBI director James Comey.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"It carefully and deliberately sidesteps the sources of controversy and disagreement in the bilateral relationship and implicitly takes for granted that contact between Trump and Putin will provide a completely new direction and impetus for restoration of cooperation and mutual trust,” Weiss said.

To date, only a small number of the dozens of proposed meetings have taken place. In proposing the plan, the Kremlin seemed to underestimate the political blowback the Trump administration would encounter if it executed a rapprochement amidst a series of investigations by the FBI and Congress into allegations of collusion with Russia. Congress has since passed a measure that restricts the Trump administration’s ability to lift sanctions on Russia.

Other perspectives on this story

  • 1
    1/4
    "I just can't even comprehend how every elected government official loyal to our country hasn't banded together like Frodo and the Ring bearers to save us from this blatant treason, our country being irreparably damaged and left vulnerable to our most dangerous adversary treason. But it's like business as usual...It feels like a twilight zone episode"
  • 2
    2/4
    "American politicians on both sides of the aisle have recognized that a better relationship with Russia is in everyone's best interest. Putin obviously recognizes this too. No one is suggesting we would become allies, or even trust each other. This is just to say we could work together in some areas and avoid conflict in other areas."
  • 3
    3/4
    "So, of course I think Trump tried or did collude with Russia. However, everything Russia says I find suspect. I think they will go out of their way to make sure Trump falls to cause even more chaos than they already have. I want Trump gone. Russia probably does now too since he's made things so much worse for them. Will Russia keep on trying to pour on to Trumps troubles?"
  • 4
    4/4
    "The US has interfered in elections with other countries, and those countries don't like us very much. The ones that do talk to us, it took years to regain a certain level of trust, and I would say that they don't trust us completely, nor should we expect them to. That Russia expected the US to trust them after what they perpetrated shows complete hubris on their part. And it shows us something else: that they thought Trump was 100% 'their guy.'"

