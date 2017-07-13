We Asked DC’s Elite What Kind Of Trouble Trump Is Actually In

As official Washington grapples with the prospect of living through Watergate 2.0, some of the city's most powerful Republicans gathered on Wednesday night to hear the words of a man who famously came away unscathed from Watergate 1.0: Henry Kissinger.

The former secretary of state to Richard Nixon and honorary chairman of the Center for the National Interest spoke before an enraptured audience at the glamorous Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown in a speech that touched on the “extraordinary division” of the Vietnam era, and the hyperpolarization of the Donald J. Trump era.

The purpose of the event was to offer a lifetime achievement award to former AIG chair Maurice “Hank” Greenberg. But the recent misadventures of Donald Trump Jr. offered an irresistible conversation topic for a mixed crowd that included White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Pat Roberts, anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist, former joint chiefs chairman Adm. Michael Mullen, and a smattering of current and former Pentagon and State Department officials.

The elite group of policy influencers leaned Republican, but there was little agreement on the gravity of the actions of Trump’s inner circle.

“It’s worse than Watergate,” said The Atlantic magazine’s editor-at-large Steve Clemons, turning away from his steak and gratin dauphinois. “Watergate never involved advocating for the interests of a foreign country and the implication of potential treason.”

Rand Paul, found in the middle of a geopolitical discussion with Mullen, the retired US Navy admiral, rejected any historical parallels to the Nixon era. “I’d say no,” he told BuzzFeed News before declining to elaborate.

A few feet away, Norquist called the uproar over Don Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer a distraction that to this day has had no impact on the president’s admittedly stalled agenda to repeal and replace Obamacare, rewrite tax laws, and rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure.

“It’s true that this Russia thing and this delayed agenda are happening in the same century, but they’re not affecting each other,” said Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform.

“Who isn’t voting for health care because of Russia? The Freedom Caucus? No. The Democrats are the only ones who care about Russia and they’ve absented themselves from the entire conservative agenda anyway,” he added.