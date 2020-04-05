Queen Elizabeth Told The British People "We Will Succeed" In The Fight Against The Coronavirus

"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge."

Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth used a rare televised message on Sunday evening to urge the British people to show “self-discipline and resolve” as she vowed that “ we will succeed” in the fight against the coronavirus, In her special address — only the fifth in her 68-year reign — the Queen thanked the staff of the National Health Service and other key workers, as well as people who have been staying at home to protect the vulnerable. "I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time” she said in the address, which was recorded in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, where the Queen is self-isolating with her husband Prince Philip. "A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

“While we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.” Queen Elizabeth has told the British people "we will succeed" in the fight against the Coronavirus

The Queen continued: "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. Those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any.

"That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country." The Queen praised the support given to emergency service workers, and said the symbol of this will be the rainbows drawn by children and put in windows across the UK in recent weeks.

"Though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation" the Queen said.

She also recalled the first broadcast she ever did, aged 14 in 1940, alongside her younger sister Margaret. “We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety” she said, over a black and white shot of the young princesses delivering the broadcast.

“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do."

The royal message, which was carried on all major TV channels and radio, was filmed by a single cameraman wearing protective equipment, with all the other technical staff in another room, according to the BBC.

The UK’s death toll rose by 621 to 4,934 according to the latest figures released by the government on Sunday. "While we have faced challenges before, this one is different" the Queen said. "This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us."

Restrictions which came into force on March 23 require people to stay at home for all but essential reasons, like shopping for food and medicine, or going to work in a few critical professions like healthcare and public transport. But sunnier weather in London and other places at the weekend saw many people outside in parks, including some sunbathing and gathering in groups, despite government ministers and public health officials pleading with them not to. The UK health secretary Matt Hancock sharply criticised this behaviour and warned that the government would impose even tougher restrictions such as a ban on outdoor exercise if people continued to ignore the lockdown rules. The authorities hope that Sunday’s royal address will help persuade people to stay at home as the warm weather continues this week.

The Queen records an annual Christmas Day message, but speeches at other key moments are very rare — there have been just four prior to Sunday’s.

The most recent was in 2012 on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee when she celebrated sixty years on the throne. In 2002 she addressed the nation on the eve of her mother’s funeral, in 1997 before Prince Dianna’s funeral, and in 1991 at the beginning of the Gulf War. The Queen finished her address by saying: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again." This the full transcript of the Queen's address... I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all. I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all. I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times. I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it. I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future. The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children. Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen heart-warming stories of people coming together to help others, be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbours, or converting businesses to help the relief effort. And though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation. It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do. While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all.

