Stop Conflating Activists With Assassins, Black Leaders Tell Police

In Baton Rouge, local activists want public officials to draw an unequivocal distinction between them and murderous madmen. “They’re trying to tag [Micah Johnson] and Gavin Long with the black community."

BATON ROUGE — Local black community leaders and activists said they are angered and even alarmed by what they view as law enforcement authorities’ conflation of peaceful and legitimate protests with a gunman’s cold-blooded ambush that killed three officers and wounded three others.

Their comments — and the authorities denial of any such conflation — come in the wake of a wrenching two weeks that included a pair of high-profile police killings of black men followed by the assassination of eight police officers here and in Dallas. They show that the long-running discord between the police and the black community in this deeply divided Southern city is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Activists were responding mainly to comments made at Monday’s emotional press conference, in which Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and top law enforcement authorities laid out how Gavin Eugene Long, a 29-year-old Marine from Kansas City, methodically carried out his murderous attack.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. took the opportunity to defend his use of officers in riot gear, some carrying military-style rifles, during recent protests sparked by the July 5 police killing here of Alton Sterling. A videotape of the 37-year-old black man being fatally shot while pinned to the ground by two white Baton Rouge Police Department officers went viral, and authorities pleaded for peace and calm as law enforcement agencies met — and sometimes clashed — with protesters in the streets. But for six days before Long killed the officers, there had been few demonstrations and zero arrests.

At the Monday press conference Dabadie said: “We've been questioned for the last three or four weeks about our militarized tactics and our militarized law enforcement. This is why, because we are up against a force that is not playing by the rules. They haven't played by the rules. They didn't play by the rules in Dallas and they didn't play by the rules here.”

“I took issue with his attempt to excuse the militarized approach of the Baton Rouge Police Department,” said Dawn Collins, an East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member. “That type of language is disappointing. Sunday’s tragedy is being exploited to continue doing business as usual," she added, saying the governor at least made clear that most protests in town had been peaceful.

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Local authorities have said they don’t know if Long was inspired by Sterling’s death, or another gunman’s deadly attack two weeks ago that left five police officers dead in Dallas, or something else entirely. In an online video posted two days before the shooting, Long said, "I just wanted to let y'all know, don't affiliate me with nothing. I thought my own stuff; I made my own decisions.”

In Edwards’ opening address at the press conference, he called Long’s attack “diabolical” but then said something that disturbed many activists: “that is not what justice looks like. It's not justice for Alton Sterling or anything else that's ever happened in this state or anywhere else. It's not justice for anybody. It's certainly not constructive. It's just pure unadulterated evil."

In those comments — as in Dabadie’s talk of “a force” and “they” — activists heard a conflation of protesters with the two assassins. “They’re trying to tag [Micah Johnson] and Gavin Long with the black community,” said Crystal Williams, who founded an organization named North Baton Rouge Matters in the wake of Sterling’s death. “I definitely feel like they’re trying to use this narrative so they can silence our voices.”