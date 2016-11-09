Trump's Win Has The Global Women's Rights Movement Very, Very Worried

NAIROBI — You’ll forgive the global women’s rights movement while it catches its breath.

“I’m shellshocked. I have no words. I don’t even know what to say,” said Lina Abirafeh, director of the Institute for Women's Studies in the Arab World, at Lebanese American University in Beirut. “I don’t see [Donald] Trump championing any women’s rights issues. I think he’s a massive setback and the world’s women are conscious of that.”

She was far from alone. When advocates and activists worldwide woke up to the news that Donald Trump had become the next president of the United States, they were sad. Stunned. Disappointed.

“It would have been a very, very nice thing to have a woman heading the world superpower,” said Visaka Dharmadasa, founder of the Association of War-Affected Women of Sri Lanka and a key figure her country’s peace process. “It’s a shattered dream for us.”

“It’s frustrating in terms of not seeing the first American woman be elected as president. That was our dream,” Bineta Diop, the African Union’s Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security, told BuzzFeed News by telephone from Dakar, Senegal. “For us in the global women’s movement, we were hoping that Hillary would make it.”

What was at stake for the global women’s movement wasn’t simple symbolism. Hillary Clinton’s candidacy — her very name — has long been synonymous with a push for stronger women’s rights. That push was a feature of her foreign policy while Secretary of State, a foundation of her tenure as First Lady, and — to hear her friends and political allies tell it — the motivational force of her decades in public service.

But on Tuesday, she lost the presidency to a man whose last weeks of campaigning sealed his reputation as a sexist.

Outed on tape as someone who feels entitled to gawk at and touch women’s bodies without their consent, Trump fought back with denials and denigrations. “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you,” he said of one of his accusers.

Beyond his blithe willingness to objectify women, including his own daughter, we don’t know much we about what Donald Trump thinks about women’s rights. He changed his position on abortion during his campaign, adopting an anti-choice stance in a flip-flop that instrumentalizes women’s health and bodies in the same way his sexism objectifies them. He proposed child care for new mothers, in a policy that it turned out would apply only to married biological mothers, not adoptive parents, single mothers, or any fathers at all.

With so few lines to read between, it’s not yet clear what a Trump presidency means for global women’s rights. But until President-Elect Trump shares more specifics, senior women’s rights leaders around the world are worried — to put it mildly — about what they’ve been hearing Candidate Trump say.

“I’m extremely concerned about what this means for foreign policy, in particular any hope of having a feminist foreign policy where we see women’s rights enshrined in law and values,” said Brita Schmidt, the executive director of the Women for Women International-UK, in London.

“This could not be more important than ever before. If you look at wars and crises we are witnessing, women are disproportionately affected by the sexual violence that occurs as part of war. They are disproportionately affected by poverty. We need to find a way to work with Donald Trump and his government, when he puts it in place, to ensure we don’t go backwards," said Schmidt.

“We are deeply concerned about the election of a man who has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women and who is openly racist and xenophobic. Under Trump women’s rights and rights of minorities are under threat, and we must work harder than ever to ensure the protection of vulnerable groups,” the Brussels-based European Women’s Lobby said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “This election has revealed to the world the deep misogyny of the American people, and made it clearer than ever how important the global struggle for women’s rights is.”

Ana Helena Chacón Echeverría, the second vice-president of Costa Rica, called a Trump presidency a “very unpromising” outcome that illustrates “contempt towards women.”

A Trump victory, she wrote in a statement to BuzzFeed News, is the continuation of “centuries of discrimination and exclusion regarding the political participation of women [from] the presidency of the country” and a clear message “from one of the most powerful democracies… that it does not matter if a candidate despises, excludes, and discriminates against women: He can be President of the United States.”

Diop, the African Union special envoy, all but demanded a Trump apology.

“We hope that in the long run… the message of Donald Trump will disappear, and apologies will come to the women of the world, [because] their bodies and their integrity have been used during this campaign,” Diop said by phone. “[We hope] that those who have been victims will continue to ask…that their dignity be restored.”

Women working at the grassroots level around the world felt similar outrage, but they also felt fear — especially for Afghanistan, which became an emblem of Clinton’s devotion to women’s rights as Secretary of State.

“It’s going to be a disaster, not only for Afghanistan but also the rest of the world,” said Manizha Naderi, the director of Women for Afghan Women, based in New York. “We all know what Donald trump thinks about women. If he can’t respect women in this country, he will definitely not respect women or women’s rights in the rest of the world.’