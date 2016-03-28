This Is Some Much Needed Heartwarming News From Central Africa

Search for Common Ground

Abdel Kadher, left, in the light-blue boubou, is a former leader of the Seleka rebel group that toppled the government in 2013. Next to him, in the shorter blue-and-red shirt, is Emotion Namisio, a former member of the anti-balaka movement.

The mostly Christian members of the anti-balaka originally fought back against the largely Muslim Seleka's rampages throughout the country following the coup, but quickly devolved into committing abuses of their own.