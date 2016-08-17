The UN Will Investigate Reports It Did Not Respond To Rapes In South Sudan
UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon called for an independent investigation on Tuesday, based on a "fact-finding mission" that nobody had details about.
UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon announced Tuesday that he will appoint an independent special investigation into reports that the UN failed to respond to calls for help from humanitarian workers being attacked in South Sudan in July.
Ban also said he was responding to the "preliminary findings" of an "internal fact-finding mission" on the incident, but the UN had no further details about that fact-finding mission.
The announcement came after uproar on Monday over an Associated Press article documenting the targeted attack of foreigners, including multiple rapes.
