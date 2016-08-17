The UN Will Investigate Reports It Did Not Respond To Rapes In South Sudan

Albert Gonzalez Farran / AFP / Getty Images

Officials at the UN said the investigation began on or after July 14. That was when Stephane Dujarric, Ban's spokesman, announced that the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) had received reports about attacks, including sexual assault, against staff of national and international organizations. "The Mission is looking into these incidents, including its own response," Dujarric's statement said.

An official with the Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO), which oversees UNMISS, said "looking into these incidents" in this case means launching a preliminary investigation. But she was unable to confirm that investigation's start date, its end date, or the date on which its preliminary findings were communicated to the secretary-general before his announcement on Tuesday.

She confirmed that the final report is expected to be received this week, after which Ban will appoint a special independent panel whose own final report will be made public. There is as of yet no time frame for that report.